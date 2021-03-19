Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,478 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $98.22 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

