Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

