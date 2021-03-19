Kings Point Capital Management Buys 466 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.