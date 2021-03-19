Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 200,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00.

TNDM opened at $83.75 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.