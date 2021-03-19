KeyCorp Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $55.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

