Keurig Dr Pepper’s (KDP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

KDP opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

