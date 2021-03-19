Kenneth Moelis Sells 180,000 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96.

Shares of MC stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

