Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,715 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of AZZ worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 88.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

