Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,935,183 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

