Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,521 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after acquiring an additional 813,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 642,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 318,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,935 over the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

