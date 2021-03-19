Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FB Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

