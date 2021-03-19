Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 349,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $2,016,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

