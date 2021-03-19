Keith P. Russell Sells 20,000 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SHO opened at $12.87 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.