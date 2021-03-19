Keith Layden Sells 652 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total transaction of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,248 ($81.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 4,054 ($52.97) and a one year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,351.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,292.19. The stock has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

CRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

