Keep4r (KP4R) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Keep4r has a market cap of $533,032.72 and approximately $39,448.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.78 or 0.00011444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

