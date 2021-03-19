KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Douglas Nick Kelly Sells 2,220 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KBR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,279. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $73,894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,718,000. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

