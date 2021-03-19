Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $30.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

