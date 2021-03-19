Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 11th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 7,816.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

KNDI opened at $6.73 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $427.54 million, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.