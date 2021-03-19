Juventus Fan Token (JUV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.09 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for $15.10 or 0.00026069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00457906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00061774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00133422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.18 or 0.00659896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

