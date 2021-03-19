Julie Richardson Sells 3,126 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,257.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56.

DDOG opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,728.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

