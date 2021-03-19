Julie Gruber Sells 4,477 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GPS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 6,745,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

