JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $334,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,671,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.