JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.44 ($59.35).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €40.75 ($47.94) on Tuesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €43.16 and its 200-day moving average is €43.90.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

