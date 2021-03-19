JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.07 ($54.20).

FRA:FRE opened at €36.47 ($42.91) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.92 and a 200-day moving average of €37.17.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

