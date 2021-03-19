Joseph D. Russell, Jr. Sells 5,500 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00.

NYSE PSB opened at $154.20 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

