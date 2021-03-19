Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,498 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $2,532,957.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,853,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,899,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $238.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $255.75.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.