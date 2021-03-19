Jon J. Eberle Sells 1,433 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 1,433 shares of HMN Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $29,061.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,149.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon J. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Jon J. Eberle sold 1,162 shares of HMN Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $23,565.36.

Shares of HMNF stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in HMN Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HMN Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

