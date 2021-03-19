Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $79,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,481,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,575,000 after buying an additional 318,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.47 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

