John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,235 shares during the period. DWM Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

