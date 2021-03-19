JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JOAN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 479,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,738. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

