JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of JKS opened at $42.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $35,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

