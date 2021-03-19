Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.08 ($2.42).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.52. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.81 ($2.43).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

