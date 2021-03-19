Jefferies Financial Group Increases International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $26.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.