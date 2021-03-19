Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $82.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.90.

Bumble stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

