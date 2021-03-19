Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.96.

Five Below stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 759.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

