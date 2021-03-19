JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 895.56 ($11.70).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 860 ($11.24) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 819.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 806.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The company has a market cap of £8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.10.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

