JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

