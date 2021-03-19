Jason Dale Sells 25,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00.

VITL opened at $28.65 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

