Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

J traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $122.43. 4,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,916. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

