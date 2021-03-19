Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,766 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $148.40 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

