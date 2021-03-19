Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.98 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.