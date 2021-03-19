Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jabil were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,234. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

