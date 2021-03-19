ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.08

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.08 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 124.26 ($1.62). ITV shares last traded at GBX 122.25 ($1.60), with a volume of 9,066,787 shares traded.

ITV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.38 ($1.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.38.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

