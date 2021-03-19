iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 184,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,960. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.