iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $73.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.