iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

