iShares MSCI China A ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:CNYA)

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,225 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,613% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

Shares of CNYA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,536,000 after acquiring an additional 165,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,648,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 788.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.