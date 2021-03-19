iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 109.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,252,000 after buying an additional 818,271 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $75.94 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

