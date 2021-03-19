iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $157.12 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22.

