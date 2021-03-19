iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

CMF stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

